PSG beat Montpellier 3-1 but French superstar Mbappe goes off injured

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) toppled Montpellier 3-1 in a Wednesday French Ligue 1 match to go five points clear on top of the league table.

PSG took three points but their French superstar Kylian Mbappe likely has an injury.

Mbappe, a PSG regular, has missed penalty twice in the first half, and then he was taken off injured just two weeks before the French club's UEFA Champions League last 16 tie against Bayern Munich.

Visitors PSG drew first blood in the 55th minute when Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored in the area.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi sent the ball to the bottom corner in one-on-one after a killer pass by Ruiz as PSG doubled the gap in the 72nd minute.

Montpellier's Arnaud Nordin narrowed the gap in the 89th minute but PSG clinched a 3-1 win after 16-year-old midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery fired a right-footed strike a few minutes later.

The away win saw PSG move five points clear in the league table as they boosted their points to 51 in 21 matches. Montpellier have 20 points to be in lower ranks.

PSG's nearest opponents in the league table, Olympique Marseille are now in the second spot with 46 points after they bagged a 2-0 win at Nantes on Wednesday evening.