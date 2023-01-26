Because of "skiing"... Bayern negotiates Neuer on his salary

Manuel Neuer is reportedly not happy with Bayern Munich after his salary demands were leaked as negotiations over a new deal continue to drag on.

The German goalkeeper's contract at the Allianz Arena expires next summer and Neuer is looking to sign a new deal with the club he joined back in 2011 from Schalke.

But according to German publication Kicker, talks have stalled recently with Bayern's hierarchy only considering an extension until 2023 whereas Neuer wants to put pen to paper on a deal until 2025.

Furthermore, both Bayern and Neuer's representatives are miles apart on the financial front at the moment.

Bayern believed they made a 'top financial offer' to the German No 1 but Neuer and his agent Thomas Kroth reportedly are holding out for an annual salary of £17.4million (20m euros), which was made public.

And it has been reported that Neuer wasn't best pleased that the sum had been made public, leading to a lack of trust in the Bundesliga outfit.

No compromise is currently in sight and the prospect of any further discussions are rather low at the moment.

Since moving to Bayern 14 years ago from Schalke, Neuer has enjoyed a remarkably successful career.

The experienced 34-year-old World Cup winner has lifted an incredible seven Bundesliga titles, one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup and four German Cup's.









