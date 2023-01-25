 Contact Us
Newcastle United clinch narrow win over Southampton in League Cup

Anadolu Agency FOOTBALL
Published January 25,2023
Newcastle United claimed a narrow victory over Southampton on Tuesday in the first leg of the League Cup (Carabao Cup) semifinal.

Playing at Southampton's St Mary's stadium, neither team was able to produce a goal in the first half.

Newcastle striker Joelinton scored the winning goal with a close-range finish in the 73rd minute.

In the 86th minute, Southampton were down to 10 men after Duje Caleta-Car received a red card.

The return leg will be held at Newcastle's home ground, St James' Park, on Jan. 31.