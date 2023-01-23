Juventus draw 3-3 with Atalanta in Serie A

Juventus drew 3-3 with Atalanta in an Italian Serie A week 19 match Sunday.

Atalanta's British-Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman opened the score in the fourth minute at Juventus Stadium.

Juventus' Argentine winger Angel Di Maria equalized with a video assistant referee (VAR) awarded penalty in the 25th minute.

Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik brought the lead to the hosts in the 34th minute and the first half ended 2-1.

Atalanta started to click in the second half as they had the wind at their backs.

Danish wing-back Joakim Maehle leveled the score in the 46th minute. Then seven minutes later, Lookman netted another goal and made it 3-2 for Atalanta.

The Bianconeri caught up with their opponents as Brazilian wing-back Danilo scored in the 65th minute and the match ended 3-3.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Friday confirmed a 15-point reduction to Juventus in the standings in the Italian top-tier Serie A for capital gains violations.

Juventus are in ninth spot in the Serie A standings with 23 points with the 15-point deduction.

Atalanta are in fifth place with 35 points in the league.







