Japan so far enjoying historic success in 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Japan National Football Team has so far enjoyed historic success in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Samurai Blues beat two former world champions, Germany and Spain, to reach the Round of 16 as Group E leaders with six points.

Japan's first World Cup group stage participation was in the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

That year they were out of the tournament without any points in Group H, which was dominated by Argentina. The White and Sky Blues dominated the group with 3 wins out of 3, with 9 points.

The next World Cup in 2002 was an important tournament for Japan. They were co-hosts of the 2002 FIFA World Cup with South Korea and reached the Round of 16 for the first time, topping Group H with 7 points.

However, Türkiye, which would finish the tournament with a bronze medal, beat them 1-0 in the Round of 16.

After being eliminated from the 2006 World Cup in Germany by finishing Group F with 1 point, Japan qualified for the Round of 16 in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, for the second time in history.

After finishing Group E second with six points, behind the Netherlands, Japan was eliminated by Paraguay with a penalty shootout ending the game 3-5, held after the score was locked at 0-0 for 120 minutes.

The Samurai Blues couldn't reach the last 16 in 2014 World Cup in Brazil, after finishing Group C fourth with one point.

In Russia 2018, the Japan National Football Team qualified for the Round of 16 once more, after finishing Group H second with 4 points.

This time Belgium, which would eventually bag the bronze medal, eliminated Japan with a 3-2 victory.

In Qatar 2022, Japan's first victims were 2014 World Cup winner Germany. In the first group stage game of Group E, the Samurai Blues shocked the Germans with 2-1 victory.

After a shocking 0-1 defeat to Costa Rica in the second group stage game, many dismissed Japan's chances in the 2022 World Cup.

But they proved them wrong, by defeating the 2010 world champions, Spain, 2-1 in the last game of Group E and advanced to the Round of 16 as group leaders.

Japan will be looking to reach to their maiden World Cup quarterfinals by defeating Croatia, which were the runners-up of the last World Cup held in 2018, in the upcoming Round of 16 match on Monday.