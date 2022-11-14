CRISTIANO RONALDO SAYS HES BEEN BETRAYED BY MANCHESTER UNITED

News Football Cristiano Ronaldo says he's been 'betrayed' by Manchester United

The Portugal star said that head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford, in excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast next week on TalkTV. When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old said: "I don't care. People should listen to the truth. "Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don't want me here, not only this year, but last year too."

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he has been "betrayed" by Manchester United and believes they are trying to force him out of the club.



The Portugal star said that head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford, in excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast next week on TalkTV.



When asked if United's hierarchy were trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: "Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed."



When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old said: "I don't care. People should listen to the truth.



"Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don't want me here, not only this year, but last year too."



Ronaldo revealed he did not respect boss Ten Hag, admitting: "I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."



The PA news agency has contacted United for comment.



Ronaldo also claimed United had not progressed as a club since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.



Ronaldo, who played under Ferguson for six years during his first spell at United before joining Real Madrid in 2009, said: "I don't know what is going on, but since Sir Alex Ferguson left I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero.



"For example, we have an interesting point that how the club as Manchester United after (they) sack Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer), they buy - they bring (in), sports director Ralf Rangnick, which is something that nobody understands.



"This guy is not even a coach. A bigger club like Manchester United brings (a) sports director - surprised not only me but all the world, you know.



"Nothing changed. Surprisingly. Not only the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym...Even some points, the technology, the kitchen, the chefs, which is, I appreciate, lovely persons.



"They stopped in a time, which surprised me a lot. I thought I will see different things...different, as I mentioned before, technology, infrastructure.



"But unfortunately, we see many things that I used to see when I was 20, 21, 23. So, it surprised me a lot."









