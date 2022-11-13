BAYERNS MUSIALA CAN REPLICATE MESSI AT BARCA, SAYS MATTHAUS

Jamal Musiala can become a Bayern Munich club legend in the vein of Lionel Messi at Barcelona after notching a century of Bundesliga games, says Lothar Matthaus.



The teenager became the youngest-ever player to notch 100 matches in the top flight for the Bavarian giants against Schalke on Saturday.



At just 19 years and 259 days, it marks the latest feat for the Germany international, who set up both goals in his side's 2-0 win at the Veltins Arena.



Having made history, Musiala was in line for plaudits from Matthaus, who believes the midfielder can enshrine his legacy if he chooses to remain with the club across the rest of his career.



"That's like Messi. That's Hollywood. He must never leave Bayern," he told Sky. "He always has to play. His value is a quarter of a billion."



With 20 goal involvements across all competitions, Musiala leads German players across all competitions for the season, underscoring his value for club and country.



He will head to the World Cup with Hansi Flick's national team following this weekend, with Germany's campaign set to open against Japan on November 23.



