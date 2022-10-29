Brighton shock Chelsea 4-1 in English Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion shocked Chelsea 4-1 in an English Premier League week 14 game on Saturday.

The Blues, which scored two own goals in the game at Amex Stadium in Falmer, Brighton, suffered their third loss this season.

Leandro Trossard brought an early lead to Brighton in the fifth minute, then Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek put the ball to his own net in the 14th minute and made it 2-0.

In the 42nd minute, Trevoh Chalobah scored another own goal.

After the second half began, German star Kai Havertz brought hope to the Chelsea fans by taking one back in the 48th minute but another German, Pascal Gross of Brighton, scored in the 92nd minute and the game ended 4-1.

Brighton and Hove Albion have climbed to the 7th spot with 18 points while Chelsea placed 5th with 21 points in the Premier League standings.