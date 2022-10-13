 Contact Us
News Football Bayern's Müller set to be fit for Sunday, Neuer still doubtful

Bayern's Müller set to be fit for Sunday, Neuer still doubtful

DPA FOOTBALL
Published October 13,2022
Subscribe
BAYERNS MÜLLER SET TO BE FIT FOR SUNDAY, NEUER STILL DOUBTFUL

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller is likely to be fit for Sunday's big Bundesliga clash with Freiburg despite coming off after just 25 minutes of Wednesday's 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen.

The victory sealed Bayern's passage to the last 16 but looked to have come at a cost as the Germany man was substituted having scored and made a strong start to the game.

But coach Julian Nagelsmann said he ought to be fine for the visit of Freiburg, who are second in the Bundesliga, two points above third-placed Bayern. Leaders Union Berlin also host fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

"The muscles closed up a bit in his back. Nothing serious. A bit of a nerve problem," Nagelsmann told DAZN. "It's nothing dramatic, no risk for the weekend."

Müller - who had missed the last two games with coronavirus - did not sound quite as sure as his coach, saying only that "it probably isn't that bad."

Even if fit, Bayern still have a lengthy injury list and the return of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer from a shoulder injury is still uncertain. "He is a little better in terms of pain," added Nagelsmann.