Bayern midfielder Musiala positive for Covid-19

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has tested positive for Covid-19, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.



The player is "doing well and is currently isolating at home," Bayern said in a statement. He is set to miss the Champions League game at Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday.



Musiala is the fifth Bayern player to test positive for Covid-19 in less than a month. Midfielder Leon Goretzka and keeper Manuel Neuer were infected during the international break in September.



Most recently, Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich also returned positive results.



