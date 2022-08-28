Celtic set Premiership away record in 9-0 thrashing of Dundee United

Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada both hit hat-tricks as Celtic thrashed Dundee United 9-0 to heap more pressure on the home team on Sunday.



Jota, Josip Juranovic and Carl Starfelt were also on target as the Scottish Premiership champions recorded their biggest win since defeating Aberdeen by the same score in 2010.



Celtic cut United open time and again to leave home manager Jack Ross facing major questions with his side now conceding 23 goals in just four matches.



The victory was the biggest away win in Premiership history and put Celtic back on top after their fifth win from five games.