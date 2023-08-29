"Çılbır": Traditional Turkish delight for the taste buds

The newspaper "20 Minutos" introduced the dish "Çılbır" in its gastronomy column with the title "Have you ever tried Çılbır? A traditional and healthy Turkish dish that you can prepare in 20 minutes."

The article mentioned that while Spain has typical and rich dishes like paella and tortilla (potato omelette), it is also open to foreign flavors. The introduction for çılbır was described as follows: "If you love both healthy eating and spicy foods, this recipe is perfect for you. But be careful, it's as rich as it is spicy. Don't miss out on trying it."

The article emphasized that Çılbır is a very typical dish in Türkiye and is also known abroad as the "Turkish egg." It is made with a rich yogurt sauce, a touch of red pepper, and boiled eggs. The article recommended trying this dish to experience its taste.

In Spain, Turkish cuisine is mostly recognized for dishes like döner, kebap, lokum (Turkish delight), and baklava.