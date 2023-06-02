Delightful Turkish cuisine promoted in Geneva as part of annual gastronomic event

 Contact Us
On Thursday, Turkish Cuisine Week took place in Geneva, where Turkish cuisine was showcased and promoted. The event, organized by the Turkish diplomatic mission, is part of an annual gastronomic event known as Turkish Cuisine Week. This event, supported by the Turkish Presidency and the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, is being held for the second time and spans from May 21 to 27.

Published June 02,2023
Turkish Consul General in Geneva İpek ZeytinoĞlu Özkan provided distinguished guests with information about the event.

Thanking the attendees, Özkan said a variety of food specialties from different parts of Türkiye are promoted at the event.

Guests were then served dishes prepared by Turkish chef Can Kayahan.

In May, the Turkish Embassy in Bern and the Turkish Consulate General in Zurich hosted the Turkish Cuisine Week event.