Delightful Turkish cuisine promoted in Geneva as part of annual gastronomic event

Turkish cuisine was promoted on Thursday in Geneva as part of Turkish Cuisine Week.

The event was organized by the Turkish diplomatic mission as part of the Turkish Cuisine Week annual gastronomic event, which is being held for the second time under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with support from the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry from May 21 to 27.

Turkish Consul General in Geneva İpek ZeytinoĞlu Özkan provided distinguished guests with information about the event.

Thanking the attendees, Özkan said a variety of food specialties from different parts of Türkiye are promoted at the event.

Guests were then served dishes prepared by Turkish chef Can Kayahan.

In May, the Turkish Embassy in Bern and the Turkish Consulate General in Zurich hosted the Turkish Cuisine Week event.