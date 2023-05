The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was eyeing "very ambitious goals" in ties with Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won a historic run-off vote to extend his two-decade rule.

"When it comes to the implementation of joint Russian-Turkish projects there is already a fairly high dynamic. Of course, we expect that the dynamic will continue, because the goals are really very ambitious," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.