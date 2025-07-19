25 Gazans killed near aid collection point, say Palestinian medics

killed at least 25 people near a distribution centre for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian medical sources on Saturday.



About 70 people were injured by Israeli army gunfire and shelling in the Khan Younis area in the south of the sealed-off coastal region, according to medical circles at the local Nasser Hospital.



They were transferred to the hospital from the al-Tina area in Khan Younis.



The medical source said that the death toll is expected to increase due to the seriousness of a large number of cases.



The Israeli army said it was investigating the incident, in response to a query.



The controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is currently responsible for the distribution of food in the Gaza Strip. Supported by Israel and the US, the foundation began its work at the end of May after a months-long Israeli blockade of aid deliveries.



But the UN has criticized the fact that the foundation operates too few distribution centres and that people there and on their way to them are exposed to extreme danger.



Hundreds of people have been killed near the distribution centres and around aid convoys since the end of May, according to the UN.



