Palestinian, Israeli flags not allowed at Euro fan zones in Berlin

According to the organizers, Palestinian and Israeli flags will not be permitted at the Euro 2024 fan zones in Berlin. Only flags representing the 24 participating countries will be allowed, as stated by a spokesperson for Kulturprojekte GmbH, the company organizing the tournament's cultural events.

Published June 10,2024

Palestinian and Israeli flags won't be allowed at the Euro 2024 fan zones in Berlin, according to organizers.



Football fans will only be allowed to bring flags of the 24 participating countries at the tournament, a spokeswomen for the tournament's cultural events, Kulturprojekte GmbH, said.



Managing director Moritz van Dülmen told the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper that the Euros were not the place for demonstrations of any kind, amid the ongoing Gaza war.



The company, together with the governing senate administration, is in charge of the organization of the two fan zones in the city, at the Brandenburg Gate and at the Reichstag, the seat of the German parliament.



It's unclear whether Palestinian and Israeli flags will be allowed in fan zones in other cities.



All 51 games of the Euro 2024 will be shown on large screens in the smaller fan zone in front of the Reichstag.



The main fan zone in front of the Brandenburg Gate will show all Germany matches, all group stage games and the last 16 match played in Berlin, and all knock-out round games from the quarter-finals.











