Polish president vetoes EU online safety law again, deepening standoff with government

Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Friday vetoed legislation implementing key provisions of the EU's Digital Services Act for a second time, dealing another setback to Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government.

The legislation sought to give regulators powers to order the removal or blocking of illegal online content, including criminal threats and incitement to violence.

Nawrocki, an ally of the nationalist opposition Law and Justice party, argued that the proposed measures would give government officials excessive control over freedom of expression.

"It is not the role of an official to rule on whether a given piece of content constitutes a crime or not. That is solely the role of independent courts," Nawrocki said in a video statement.

He also accused the government of exploiting recent knife attacks at Polish schools to justify new restrictions on online speech.

Tusk rejected the criticism, arguing that protecting children from online criminals should be a priority that transcends political divisions.

"Protecting children from online criminals. It is hard to imagine a more important issue that should unite people across political divides. And yet he vetoed it," Tusk wrote on US social media platform X.

Under Article 122 of Poland's Constitution, parliament can override a presidential veto only with a three-fifths majority in the 460-seat Sejm, with at least half of lawmakers present.

If all 460 lawmakers participate, 276 votes are required to overturn the veto.

Tusk's governing coalition lacks the necessary majority and would need support from opposition lawmakers to override the president's decision.

Alternatively, the government could prepare revised legislation and submit it to parliament again, seeking to address Nawrocki's objections.

Nawrocki previously vetoed the original legislation in January.



