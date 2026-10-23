EU calls on Israel to withdraw E1 settlement tender, warns of threat to two-state solution

The EU has called on the Israeli government to withdraw a tender for the construction of more than 1,200 homes under the E1 settlement project, warning that its implementation would undermine the prospects for a two-state solution.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the project would divide the occupied West Bank and isolate East Jerusalem, further eroding the viability of a future Palestinian state.

"The Israeli government has published a call for tender for the construction of more than 1,200 homes as part of the E1 project, and this undermines the prospects for a two-state solution," El Anouni said.

"The implementation of the E1 project would split the West Bank into two. It would isolate East Jerusalem and further erode the viability of a two-state solution," he added.

El Anouni said the project was taking place amid growing instability in the West Bank and record levels of violence by Israeli occupiers.

"This is not taking place in a vacuum. It's part of an ecosystem where we're seeing increased instability in the West Bank and record levels of violence by violent settlers," he said.

"Our answer is very clear. Settlers in the West Bank, including in the E1 area, are illegal under international law, and this is why we have called on the Israeli government to withdraw this call for tenders. E1 project and all projects to expand colonies and to ensure that those responsible for violence in the area are held accountable."

Reaffirming the EU's position, El Anouni said the bloc remained committed to a two-state solution based on a UN Security Council resolution.

"Our solution here has always been to be committed to the two-state solution. We call for a lasting peace based on a two-state plan following a UN Security Council resolution with two democratic states, Israel and Palestine. Living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders," he said.

Turning to recent developments in the West Bank, El Anouni said the EU condemned terrorism and violence against civilians while emphasizing freedom of movement.

"The EU condemns all acts of terrorism and violence against civilians. That is very clear," he said.

The Israeli army claimed on Friday that two soldiers had been killed, and three others seriously wounded in a shooting attack in the city of Hebron.

The army's statement came hours after two Palestinians were killed in a shootout with Israeli forces following allegations that they had opened fire at Israeli occupiers in Hebron, wounding five.

Three other soldiers were also moderately wounded, according to the army.

Following the reported shooting, the Israeli army announced a full closure of Hebron and several surrounding towns.

The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has witnessed an escalation in Israeli military operations and occupier attacks since Israel launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

The attacks have included the killing and arrest of Palestinians, the demolition of homes and other structures, the burning of mosques and vehicles, the destruction of agricultural land, preventing farmers from accessing their fields, and the displacement of Palestinian communities, alongside illegal settlement expansion.