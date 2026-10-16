EU unveils new strategy to step up fight against human trafficking

The European Commission unveiled a new strategy to combat human trafficking on Friday, setting out six priorities, including the use of technology, cooperation with the private sector, tackling organized crime, and plans to strengthen partnerships with non-EU countries.

More than 20,000 victims of human trafficking were registered across the European Union in 2023 and 2024, marking a 16.1% increase, according to a Commission statement.

Women and girls accounted for 63% of registered victims, most of whom were trafficked for sexual exploitation, while children represented 15% of the total.

Men made up 74% of victims trafficked for labour exploitation.

The first priority focuses on harnessing modern technology to improve the prevention, detection and investigation of human trafficking.

The second priority aims to strengthen cooperation with the private sector to reduce exploitation risks and improve early detection.

Under the third priority, the EU will step up efforts to disrupt transnational trafficking networks linked to organized crime through cross-border cooperation, intelligence-led policing, financial investigations and asset recovery.

The bloc also called on member states to expand cross-border operational cooperation through joint investigation teams, with support from Europol and Eurojust.

The fourth priority addresses trafficking risks linked to migration by strengthening screening procedures, border processes and safeguards in reception conditions.

The fifth priority focuses on improving preparedness and rapid responses during crises, while the sixth priority aims to strengthen the protection of people vulnerable to trafficking.

The strategy will be discussed by the European Parliament and the European Council.





