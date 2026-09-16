EU to introduce common age limit for social media

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday announced plans to restrict children's access to social media, saying the EU will propose a new "Kids Act" aimed at protecting minors from online harms.

Addressing the European Parliament, von der Leyen said the commission would propose the legislation Thursday, introducing different levels of protection based on children's ages.

"No social media under the age of 13. No personal account under the age of 15," she said.

Under the proposed approach, children aged 13 to under 15 would only be allowed to use limited "mini accounts" established and supervised by parents or guardians, with restricted features and a time limit of one hour per day.

For those aged 15 to 18, social media platforms would be required to implement "safe design" measures, she said.

Von der Leyen said the initiative was prompted by concerns over the impact of social media and addictive digital design on children, including sleep loss, anxiety, bullying and self-harm.

She also said the EU would seek to shift responsibility toward technology platforms.

"We are reversing the burden of proof. Now, platforms will have to prove to us that they are safe," von der Leyen said, adding that the issue was not simply about minors accessing social media, but about the conditions under which social media platforms can reach children.

"Europe has the power to act. It is us who decide the rules, not the tech," she said.

Von der Leyen said the EU's approach would extend beyond minors, noting that addictive digital design can affect adults as well.

The European Commission plans to propose a broader "Digital Fairness Act" in the autumn, she added.





