EU electricity production sees record low coal share

The EU's electricity production saw coal's share fall to a record low, Eurostat reported Thursday.

Eurostat said hard coal accounted for 3.7% of the EU's total gross electricity production, while brown coal accounted for 5.5% in 2025.

"In 2024, the total coal share in electricity production went below 10% for the first time and in 2025, it decreased further to its lowest point at 9.2%," it noted.

The report recalled that coal accounted for more than a third of total electricity production in the EU in 1990. It noted that coal's share fell to 30.4% in 2000 and continued to decline thereafter, despite slight rebounds, reaching a record low in 2025.

It added that hard coal and brown coal, which were the second- and third-largest sources of EU electricity production in 1990, accounting for 19.8% and 15.3%, respectively, fell to seventh and sixth place, respectively, in 2025.

"The decrease in coal use for electricity generation is coupled with record lows in production and consumption of coal. In 2025, the consumption of hard coal and brown coal in the EU is estimated to have reached new historical lows, at 107 million tonnes and 184 million tonnes, respectively," the report further underscored.

It recalled that several EU countries have phased out coal entirely or from electricity and heat generation in recent years.





