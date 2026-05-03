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News European Union EU urges full investigation into killings of journalists in conflict zones

EU urges full investigation into killings of journalists in conflict zones

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas is urging a full investigation into the alarming number of journalist killings in conflict zones like Ukraine, Gaza, and parts of Africa, emphasizing that 2025 was the deadliest year for media professionals. She stressed the critical importance of a free press and accountability for those targeting journalists.

Anadolu Agency EUROPEAN UNION
Published May 03,2026
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EU URGES FULL INVESTIGATION INTO KILLINGS OF JOURNALISTS IN CONFLICT ZONES

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Sunday called for a full investigation into the killing of journalists in conflict zones, including Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon and parts of Africa.

Kallas noted in a statement on behalf of the European Union for World Press Freedom Day that 2025 was the deadliest year for journalists worldwide and that killing, injuring or threatening them "become a shocking reality."

"The killing of journalists and media professionals-as we have seen in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and in the current conflicts in the Middle East, recently in Gaza and in Lebanon as well as in Africa - should be fully investigated and those responsible must be held accountable," she said.

Kallas also stressed the need for a free press, underlining that independent media is a "cornerstone of any democratic society."

"International law is clear: journalists must be protected at all times. They must be able to carry out their work freely, without undue interference, fear of violence, harassment, intimidation, persecution or expulsion," she added.