EU hosts 4.4M people fleeing Ukraine as of February

The total number of people from Ukraine receiving temporary protection increased by 22,415, or 0.5%, to 4.4 million at the end of February compared to January, Eurostat data showed on Tuesday.

Germany hosted the highest number of beneficiaries with 1.27 million people, representing 28.8% of the EU total.

Poland followed Germany with 966,595 people, or 22%, and Czechia with 399,630 individuals, accounting for 9.1% of the total.

The number of people under temporary protection grew in 24 EU countries, led by Germany, Czechia, and Spain, while Estonia, France, and Luxembourg recorded decreases.

Czechia, Poland, and Slovakia registered the highest ratios of temporary protection beneficiaries per thousand people at 36.6, 26.5, and 26 respectively, well above the EU average of 9.8.

Ukrainian citizens comprised over 98.4% of the beneficiaries at the end of February.

Adult women accounted for 43.5% of the total, while minors made up 30.2% and adult men constituted 26.3%.

The European Council extended the temporary protection mandate for these individuals until March 2027 during a decision taken last year.



