EU leaders condemn growing illegal settler violence against Palestinians

European Union leaders released a statement Thursday strongly condemning ongoing and growing settler violence against Palestinians and called for further restrictive measures against illegal settlers and the entities and organizations that support them.

In the statement, which was issued following discussions on the Middle East at a leaders' summit in Brussels, they addressed the deteriorating situation in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, describing it as a "matter of grave concern."

"The European Council strongly condemns the continued and growing settler violence against Palestinian civilians, including violence against Christian communities, and reiterates its call on the Council to take work forward on further restrictive measures against extremist settlers and entities and organizations that support them," the statement said.

"The European Council strongly condemns Israel's unilateral actions aiming to expand its presence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," the statement said, urging the Israeli government to reverse those decisions.

On Iran, the council deplored the loss of civilian life, saying it is closely monitoring the wide‑ranging impact of hostilities, including economic instability.

It reiterated the need to safeguard regional airspace, ensure maritime security and uphold freedom of navigation, condemning acts that threaten navigation or prevent vessels from entering and exiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The leaders reaffirmed the council's readiness to engage with partners in the region to support de‑escalation and regional stability, reiterating its availability for all diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and achieving a lasting end to hostilities.

Turning to Lebanon, the leaders expressed deep concern over increased hostilities and their severe impact on civilians, including displacement, suffering and loss of life, calling for de‑escalation, the protection of civilians and respect for international law.

"The European Council calls on Israel to refrain from further escalation through air or land operations and to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It calls on all sides to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and to refrain from actions resulting in further displacement," the statement said.

The leaders also reaffirmed the council's "unwavering support" for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), condemning "unacceptable attacks" targeting its personnel and calling for an immediate end to such violations of international law.





