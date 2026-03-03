EU steps up energy monitoring, security vigilance as tensions escalate in Middle East

The European Commission said Monday that it is stepping up monitoring of energy markets and internal security as tensions escalate in the Middle East amid joint US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

The commission's Security College convened a meeting to discuss the evolving situation in Iran and the Middle East and the spillover for the European Union, according to a statement

"The Commission's work will be guided by two priorities: supporting Member States and protecting EU citizens from the adverse consequences of the events unfolding in Iran and the Middle East," the statement said.

To assist with evacuation and repatriation efforts, the EU Commission is stepping up support for member states, noting close cooperation with EU delegations on the ground to facilitate operations where needed.

Transport disruption risks, especially around the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, are being closely monitored, the commission said.

"The Commission is closely tracking both price and supply developments and will convene an Energy Task Force with Member States, in liaison with the International Energy Agency, with a first meeting this week," the statement noted.

Following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began over the weekend, reports emerged alleging that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had sent messages to ships intending to use the Strait of Hormuz stating that "no vessels will be permitted to pass."

On internal security, the EU said it is maintaining heightened vigilance and working closely with Europol and member states to address "potential internal security risks" arising from the ongoing crisis in Iran and the wider region.

The statement added that the commission is enhancing migration preparedness by reinforcing trend monitoring and stepping up cooperation with relevant United Nations agencies and partner countries to manage possible migration pressures.

The strikes, launched Saturday, killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting several Gulf countries, mainly US military bases in the region.

Six US military service members have been killed and 18 others seriously wounded since the beginning of the campaign, according to official statements and media reports, as US officials expect more casualties.





