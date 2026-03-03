News European Union EU announces energy crisis task force after war-related price rises

An EU energy crisis task force will be convened with the member states due to the developments in the Iran war, the European Commission said on Monday evening following a special meeting in Brussels.



It could plan responses to rapidly rising oil, fuel and gas prices, it said.



The European Union said it is intensifying its monitoring of risks from transport disruptions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.



There will be increased coordination with airlines, shipping companies and national authorities, it said.



To support evacuation and repatriation measures of the member states, disaster protection capacities and the emergency coordination centre are already being utilized, the commission said.



In the area of migration, there is close trend monitoring and enhanced cooperation with the relevant United Nations agencies and partner countries, it said.

























