EU announces lifting measures on Kosovo, releasing financial assistance

The EU will lift measures imposed on Kosovo since 2023 and release financial assistance, the head of the European Commission said.

"Good news for Kosovo! The transfer of local governance in the north after the recent local elections was peaceful. Thanks to this, I am glad to announce that we are moving forward to lift the measures on Kosovo," Ursula von der Leyen wrote on US social media company X.

The EU introduced measures in June 2023 after tensions flared in northern Kosovo when ethnic Serbs boycotted the April 2023 elections that brought ethnic Albanian mayors to power.

On Dec. 5, mayors from the Serbian List were sworn into office in four Serb-majority municipalities in northern Kosovo after local elections in October.

"We are programming €216 million ($253 million) of financial assistance. And we intend to release €205 million ($240 million) early next year," said von der Leyen.

Quoting the commission chief's remarks, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said: "Following intensive discussions in Brussels this evening, I am pleased to share the important news that all EU measures toward Kosovo will be lifted."

An important part will be programmed immediately, with the remainder becoming effective in January, she said, stressing that her country remains firmly committed to its European path.

"We will continue to work closely with the European partners to ensure that the next chapter of this path brings the long awaited news, that of the candidate status," Osmani added.

Kosovo's population is overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian, but it has a Serb minority, mostly in the north, next to neighboring Serbia.



