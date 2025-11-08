EU must guard against 'Trojan horse' candidates

The EU must stay alert to so-called "Trojan horses," according to European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, describing them as candidate countries that may meet accession criteria on paper but could later undermine democratic values from within the bloc.

Speaking to TVP World on Saturday, Kos said enlargement "must make the union stronger, not weaker." She said the term "Trojan horses" reflects the need to ensure that new members fully respect Article 2 of the EU Treaty, which guarantees democracy, the rule of law, and minority rights.

"We see that even some current member states have trouble securing this," she noted, warning against "disruptive external forces" such as Russian hybrid operations in Moldova.

Kos stressed that safeguards during the accession process are "nothing new," pointing to the transitional periods introduced after Poland joined the EU in 2004. However, she insisted on equal treatment for all member states.

"I will never accept two different categories of members," she said.

On Ukraine's bid to join the bloc, Kos echoed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's rejection of "second-class" membership. "He is right," she said, praising Kyiv's ongoing anti-corruption efforts while stressing that deeper societal shifts are still needed. "No law can help if people think bribery is normal."

Asked about Hungary's recurring veto threats, Kos dismissed them as temporary. "Ukraine can do reforms without Prime Minister (Viktor) Orban," she said.

She was sharply critical of Georgia's trajectory, saying: "They are bringing the country away from the EU."



