Zelenskyy enacts new sanctions aligned with EU’s 19th package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday new sanctions decisions which he said are aimed at further isolating Russia's war economy and aligning measures with the European Union's 19th sanctions package.

Zelenskyy said the sanctions, now in effect in Ukraine, target Russian resource exports and supply networks for electronic components, estimating their economic impact at "tens of billions of euros annually."

He added that Ukraine has also introduced restrictions on Russian entities involved in Arctic resource extraction, describing it as a key source of funding for Moscow's war effort.

"We already know that our partners will follow suit by incorporating our proposals into their own sanctions packages," he said.

The Ukrainian leader said further measures would be taken against individuals and entities tied to Russian propaganda, military production, and collaborationist activities.

He said these steps would serve as a "tangible response" to Russia's recent sanctions on Ukrainian officials, including the prime minister.

Russia has yet to comment on the new measures.



