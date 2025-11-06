EU CONDEMNS ATROCITIES IN SUDANS EL-FASHER, CALLS RESPECT FOR HUMANITARIAN LAW

The European Commission on Thursday strongly condemned the "atrocities" committed in Sudan's El-Fasher by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), calling on all parties to respect international humanitarian and human rights law.

EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said at the midday briefing that the bloc had taken note of the latest statement by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which warned that the attacks in El-Fasher may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"The EU strongly condemns these atrocities and any attack targeted at civilians and civilian infrastructure. We call on all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law, including by granting unhindered humanitarian access," he said.

Reaffirming the bloc's backing for international justice mechanisms, El Anouni said the EU "supports the ICC and the principles set out in its own statutes," stressing respect for the court's independence and impartiality.

The ICC prosecutor's office said on Oct. 3 it was "profoundly alarmed" by reports of mass killings, rapes and other abuses committed during RSF operations in El-Fasher, which the group seized on Oct. 26.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.