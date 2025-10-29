EU urges de-escalation in Sudan after El-Fasher seizure, calling it 'dangerous turning point'

This image grab taken from handout video footage released on Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Telegram account on October 26, 2025, shows RSF fighters holding weapons and celebrating in the streets of El-Fasher in Sudan's Darfur. (AFP)

The EU on Wednesday expressed concern over the seizure of El-Fasher, the capital of Darfur, by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), describing it as a "dangerous turning point" in the ongoing conflict.

In a joint statement, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Commissioner Hadja Lahbib warned that "civilians targeted on the basis of their ethnicity highlight the brutality of the RSF."

The EU called on all parties to immediately de-escalate in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2736 and to respect international humanitarian law, including commitments under the Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan, signed on May 11, 2023.

The statement stressed that the RSF is responsible for protecting civilians in areas under its control, including aid workers, local responders, and journalists.

"Humanitarian organisations must be granted immediate, safe and unconditional access to all those in need. Civilians wishing to leave the city must be allowed to do so safely," the statement said.

The EU reiterated its support for relief efforts and negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire. "The EU is in contact with the conflict parties and international partners to urge them to return to the negotiating table," the statement added.

The bloc also emphasized its support for international efforts to ensure accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Earlier Tuesday, the UN called on the RSF to allow a "safe corridor" for civilians to leave El-Fasher, while the joint force of armed movements supporting the Sudanese army accused the RSF of killing 2,000 civilians in the city on Oct. 26-27.

The RSF has denied the accusations, saying it is "cleansing El-Fasher of the last army and allied forces attempting to flee the city."

Since April 15, 2023, the army and the RSF have been locked in a war that many regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced over 15 million.