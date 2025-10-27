SLOVAK PREMIER RULES OUT COUNTRYS PARTICIPATION IN EU MILITARY AID FOR UKRAINE

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that Slovakia will not take part in any EU initiative to finance military assistance to Ukraine, reaffirming his government's opposition to supporting Kyiv's defense efforts.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Fico said he "refuses to allow Slovakia to participate in any financial programs aimed at helping Ukraine manage the war and military spending," according to local media outlet aktuality.sk.

The prime minister argued that the EU's plan to allocate around €140 billion (over $162 billion) to support Ukraine in the coming years represents "the EU's biggest mistake."

Fico also renewed his criticism of sanctions imposed on Russia, claiming they harm European economies more than Moscow.





