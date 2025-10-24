Zelenskyy thanks EU for ‘signal’ that it will financially support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Union on Thursday for its "signal" that it will financially support Kyiv over the next two years as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, with diplomatic efforts in finding a settlement having largely stalled.

"We are grateful for today's signal that the European Union will financially support Ukraine in 2026-2027. Thank you for that," Zelenskyy told journalists at a news conference in Brussels following a meeting of the European Council, also expressing gratitude for the 19th sanctions package adopted by the 27-member bloc a day prior.

Earlier, European Council President Antonio Costa said at a joint briefing with Zelenskyy ahead of the meeting that leaders will "take the political decision to ensure the financial needs of Ukraine for 2026 and 2027, including for the acquisition of military equipment."

In his conversation with reporters in Brussels, Zelenskyy commented on the use of frozen Russian assets, describing it as one of the ways to put pressure on Moscow, which he claimed is "afraid" of a potential decision on the matter by the EU.

He said that his position in this regard is, first and foremost, the use of "any kind of Russian money" for Ukrainian production, further declaring Kyiv's readiness to use some of the funds together with Europe to "strengthen Europe."

Commenting on whether Ukraine and Europe will put forward a peace plan to end the over three-and-a-half-year war, Zelenskyy said he is not aware of any such plan but confirmed there has been a suggestion to prepare certain points and reaffirmed Kyiv's position of a ceasefire preceding peace talks.

He denied the use of American weapons by Kyiv for long-range strikes on Russian territory but noted the use of various long-range weapons in Ukrainian territories under Moscow's control, including Crimea. He also reaffirmed Kyiv's denial of any territorial exchanges with Moscow.

Speaking about his meeting last Friday with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, the Ukrainian president gave his assessment of its main results, one of which he said was the sanctions imposed on Russia by the US earlier Thursday.

"We don't have a meeting in Hungary without Ukraine. And we have not yet Tomahawks. That's it. This is the result. I think (this is) not bad. We will see, I don't know, really. Each day brings something. I don't know, maybe tomorrow we will have Tomahawks, I don't know," he went on to say.

Zelenskyy also responded to a question on China's alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine war, describing the issue as a "very complicated" one and that they do not have permanent dialogue with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"We had some phone conversations, and he said to me that he would not sell weapons (to Russia)…But I know one thing: China helps Russia, doesn't help Ukraine, and is not interested in our victory and in Russia losing," he added.





