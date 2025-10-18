EU to weigh new Ukraine support measures after Trump-Zelenskyy talks

European Council President Antonio Costa said Saturday he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other EU leaders following Zelenskyy's meeting with US President Donald Trump, emphasizing that their shared goal remains a "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine.

Costa noted that military, financial and diplomatic assistance, along with security guarantees, are key to achieving peace, adding that the EU will continue working closely with partners toward that objective.

"At next week's European Council meeting, we will discuss concrete steps to reinforce our support and increase pressure on Russia in pursuit of peace," he wrote on the US social media company, X.

It came after Trump and Zelenskyy met at the White House, where the Ukrainian leader voiced support for Trump's suggestion that Moscow and Kyiv "stop where they are" and begin negotiations to end the war.

Zelenskyy called the meeting "productive," highlighting discussions on air defense, weapons production and potential exchanges involving Tomahawk missiles and Ukrainian-made drones.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Kyiv and Moscow "want to end the war" and announced plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary to discuss a possible peace deal.





