Von der Leyen: Montenegro on track to join EU by 2028

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday praised Montenegro's progress in its EU accession process, saying the country is "on good track" to become the bloc's 28th member by 2028.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister Milojko Spajic in the coastal town of Tivat, von der Leyen commended Montenegro's "amazing speed" in closing four negotiating chapters since her last visit and said five more are expected to be completed this year.

"I know you are determined to close all chapters next year and to become, as you put it, 'the 28th by 2028'. This is ambitious-but we like ambition. And we know that Montenegro can do it if it stays focused on the goal, and united," she said.

Von der Leyen also highlighted Montenegro's alignment with the EU's foreign and security policy, including its participation in the EU training mission in Ukraine.

She pointed to progress under the EU's Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, announcing the disbursement of €8 million ($9 million) in support and noting that Montenegro could access over €380 million if it continues reforms.

The European Commission president also welcomed Montenegro's entry into the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) and confirmed that roaming charges between the EU and Montenegro will be abolished next year.

"Every time I come here, I can feel the heart of Europe beating in Montenegro," she said, adding that the EU will stand by the country "on every step of the way" toward membership.

Montenegro applied for EU membership in 2008, began accession negotiations in 2012, and is currently the frontrunner among Western Balkan candidates, having opened all negotiating chapters.



