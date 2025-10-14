EU 'concerned' about reports of deaths in Gaza amid ceasefire

A spokesman for European Union foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday expressed worry about recent developments in Gaza.



"The European Union is concerned by the reports that we have seen of multiple deaths in Gaza due to clashes between Hamas and gang members," the spokesman said.



There are initial reports of violence between Hamas members and armed clans in Gaza. Targeted killings and acts of revenge could continue amid the ceasefire between Hamas and the Israeli military.



"We encourage all parties to act with restraint and not to engage in activities that could threaten the ceasefire," he said.



"We reiterate, as EU, that there must be no future role for Hamas in the governance of Gaza. Hamas must disarm."



After the signing of a peace plan for Gaza, the security situation in the territory remains fragile. Even a power vacuum or civil war is conceivable. If warlords take control in Gaza, developments similar to those in Libya or Somalia could ensue.



