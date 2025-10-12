At least 20 leaders to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt

World leaders from more than 20 countries will attend a summit scheduled for Monday in Egypt's resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh aimed to end the war in the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian presidency has said.



The gathering comes after a ceasefire and a hostage release deal was reached earlier in the week between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas under a US peace plan.



US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi will co-chair the meeting, officially titled the "Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit," the presidency said in a statement issued late on Saturday.



The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip and enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, the statement said.



The names of the attendees were not officially disclosed.



French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary General António Guterres have already confirmed their participation.



British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will also attend, the British news agency PA reported, citing government sources.



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has received an invitation to participate, according to government sources.



Some media have reported that the Turkish president, the prime ministers of Spain and Pakistan, as well as the Bahraini monarch will attend.



Trump has already signalled interest in travelling to Egypt for a signing ceremony on the Gaza peace deal after a visit to Israel.



The ceasefire - marking the first step in the plan for a complete end to two years of devastating war between Israel and Hamas - took effect on Friday.



The deal includes the release of all hostages remaining in the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to a mutually agreed line in the coastal territory.



