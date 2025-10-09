EU ready to redeploy Rafah mission, says foreign policy chief

Kaja Kallas, EU foreign policy chief, said on Thursday that the European Union stands ready to redeploy its Rafah mission and discuss ways to support stabilization efforts in Gaza.

"We are ready to redeploy our EUBAM Rafah mission at the border crossing of Rafah. We are also ready to discuss what we can do with the EUPOL COPPS mandate to help the stabilization force when it comes to this place," she said in Paris at a meeting hosted by France that brought together European and Arab ministers to discuss support for Palestinians after the Gaza war.

She noted that the EU is prepared to discuss its contribution to the peace plan "so that this peace would also be sustainable on the ground."

"Well, we definitely are ready to be part of it, because we are the biggest donors to Palestine in terms of humanitarian aid, but also the Palestinian Authority. So I think, given what we are bringing to the table, we should also be around that table discussing," she added.

Kallas said the plan is "to redeploy those two missions that we already have," and if the mandates need to be changed or extended, "we are ready to discuss with the member states what we can do more.

"I think this is the best chance we have right now.

"It is good that we meet here today so that this would really have international backing and would be lasting."