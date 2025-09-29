EU chiefs express relief over Moldovan election result

The European Union's highest officials expressed relief after Moldova's ruling party led by President Maia Sandu retained its parliamentary majority in Sunday's election, defeating its Russia-friendly opponents.



"The future of Moldova is in Europe!" wrote European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on X.



"On this historic step forward, the people of Moldova have chosen the path of democracy, hope and opportunities. They have chosen Europe," she added.



The parliamentary election in the impoverished, agrarian country wedged between EU member Romania and Ukraine is considered pivotal. Moldova, a country of around 2.4 million inhabitants, has been an EU candidate country since 2022.



"The people of Moldova have spoken and their message is loud and clear," wrote European Council President Antonio Costa.



"They chose democracy, reform, and a European future, in the face of pressure and interference from Russia," he stated. "The EU stands with Moldova. Every step of the way."



EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas stated, "Despite Russia's massive efforts to spread disinformation and buy votes, no force can stop a people committed to freedom."



"We stand with Moldova on their path to the EU," she added.



"Moldova, you've done it again," wrote European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Last year Sandu narrowly defeated the pro-Russian presidential canditate.



"No attempt to sow fear or division could break your resolve. You made your choice clear: Europe. Democracy. Freedom," von der Leyen added.



"Our door is open. And we will stand with you every step of the way. The future is yours."



