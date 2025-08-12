Ukraine must be able to 'choose its destiny': EU

EU leaders stressed on Tuesday "the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny", just three days before US President Donald Trump was due to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"We, the Leaders of the European Union, welcome the efforts of President Trump towards ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and achieving a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine," a statement said.

"A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and that international borders must not be changed by force."