TOP EU OFFICIAL SAYS ISRAELS ACTIONS IN GAZA LOOK VERY MUCH LIKE GENOCIDE

Top EU official says Israel's actions in Gaza look 'very much like' genocide

European Commission's Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera said on Thursday that Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip " look very much " like genocide , as Palestinians are being targeted, killed and condemned to starve to death."

"What we are seeing is a concrete population being targeted, killed and condemned to starve to death. A concrete population is confined, with no homes — being destroyed — no food, water or medicines — being forbidden to access — and subject to bombing and shooting even when they are trying to get humanitarian aid. Any humanity is absent, and no witness[es] are allowed," Ribiera told Politico.

"If it is not genocide, it looks very much like the definition used to express its meaning," she added.

The official criticized the lack of access to food, water, and medicine, as well as the ongoing bombing of civilians attempting to reach humanitarian aid, adding that "any humanity is absent."

Ribera urged the EU to consider suspending its association agreement with Israel and called for a "constructive non-objection" approach that would allow measures to proceed even if some member states abstain.

"Consensus is not always about unanimity in enthusiasm. Sometimes, it means finding room to move forward while acknowledging the concerns of those who feel cornered … Could we decide on the suspension of the association agreement and/or other measures to reach those goals through a constructive 'non-objection' decision?" she said.

Sanctions, she said, would require unanimity within the EU. But if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moved to take full control of the Gaza Strip, Ribera said the international community and individual countries "should use the means that could facilitate the return to compliance."

"What ... has been said and done by the Israeli authorities go far beyond the international law limits," she added.

Ribera warned that inaction could damage the EU's credibility, saying: "We need to show that Europe is not just a set of institutions, but a political and moral project with the courage to respond when human lives are at stake."

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,000 people since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Israel is accused of committing genocide in the Palestinian enclave at the International Court of Justice.

In January 2024, the ICJ ruled that the claim of genocide was "plausible" and ordered Israel to "take all measures within its power" to stop acts of genocide, and take "immediate and effective measures" to allow aid into Gaza.

In March 2024 it added more measures demanding humanitarian assistance, and in May ordered Israeli to halt the Israeli offensive on the southern city of Rafah.

Israel has ignored the provisional measures and rejected the genocide charges brought forward by South Africa.





