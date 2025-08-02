EU proposes ending 100ml liquid cap on airline luggage

The European Commission has proposed lifting the long-standing 100-milliliter limit on liquids in airline carry-on luggage, a change that could allow passengers to carry up to 2 liters through airport security.

The proposal was adopted last Thursday, according to Finland's Helsingin Sanomat daily.

The new rule would apply only at airports in EU member states that are equipped with modern 3D screening systems. The measure still requires approval from the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC).

Currently, passengers are only allowed to carry liquids in containers of no more than 100 milliliters — a rule in place since 2006 after foiled liquid bomb plots in the UK.

The proposed changes would eliminate that restriction at airports using scanners, according to Estonia's public broadcaster ERR News.

The 100-milliliter limit had been temporarily reinstated on Sept. 1, 2024, under a European Commission regulation that called for more testing of the new scanning systems.

At the time, EU authorities said the measure was provisional and would be reassessed based on the scanners' performance.

The ECAC must approve the proposal before it can take effect. If adopted, the change is expected to streamline security checks and improve passenger experience at participating airports.





