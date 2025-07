Over 11 million refugees may lose aid access due to cuts, says UN agency

Up to 11.6 million refugees may lose access to humanitarian assistance due to funding cuts, the United Nations refugee agency said on Friday.

"Our funding situation is dramatic. We fear that up to 11.6 million refugees and people forced to flee are losing access to humanitarian assistance provided by UNHCR," said Dominique Hyde, UNHCR Director of External Relations.