 Contact Us
News European Union EU reaffirms support for Palestinians with up to $465M investment plan

EU reaffirms support for Palestinians with up to $465M investment plan

The EU pledged continued support for Palestinians with emergency aid and long-term recovery, announcing up to €400 million in loans to boost Palestinian businesses and calling for global cooperation through the new Palestine Donor Platform.

Anadolu Agency EUROPEAN UNION
Published July 18,2025
Subscribe
EU REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR PALESTINIANS WITH UP TO $465M INVESTMENT PLAN

The EU reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people through both emergency aid and long-term recovery efforts, said European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica on Friday.

On X, Suica welcomed the European Investment Bank's approval of the third pillar of the EU's Multiannual Comprehensive Program for Palestine 2025-2027, which includes up to €400 million ($465 million) in new loans to boost Palestinian entrepreneurs and the private sector.

She also urged international partners to join the newly established Palestine Donor Platform, which will oversee the implementation of the program and coordinate future engagement in Gaza.