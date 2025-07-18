EU reaffirms support for Palestinians with up to $465M investment plan

The EU reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people through both emergency aid and long-term recovery efforts, said European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica on Friday.

On X, Suica welcomed the European Investment Bank's approval of the third pillar of the EU's Multiannual Comprehensive Program for Palestine 2025-2027, which includes up to €400 million ($465 million) in new loans to boost Palestinian entrepreneurs and the private sector.

She also urged international partners to join the newly established Palestine Donor Platform, which will oversee the implementation of the program and coordinate future engagement in Gaza.





