EU ready for trade agreement with US, but preparing for possibility of no deal

The European Union is ready for a trade accord with the United States, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Thursday, but she added that leaders were still preparing for the possibility that no deal was reached.

"We are ready for a deal. We want a negotiated solution. But you will know that at the same time we're preparing for the possibility that no satisfactory agreement is reached," von der Leyen said.