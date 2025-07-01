Denmark takes over EU council presidency

The EU Council presidency, which rotates every six months among member states, was officially handed over from Poland to Denmark today.

As part of this role, Denmark will play a key role in shaping the EU agenda during the second half of the year.

Copenhagen has adopted the slogan "A Strong Europe in a Changing World" for its presidency.

Denmark will focus on ensuring Europe's strategic autonomy in defense, boosting the EU's global competitiveness, facilitating the bloc's 2050 carbon neutrality goals, tackling irregular migration, and advancing EU enlargement.

Denmark will hand over the presidency to the Greek Cypriot Administration (Republic of Cyprus) on January 1, 2026.