EU leaders urge stronger, more sovereign European defense amid rising threats

EU leaders underlined the urgent need Thursday for Europe to become, "more responsible for its own defence" in the face of current and future threats, according to a statement by the European Council.

The Council reiterated its commitment to ramp up the bloc's defense readiness within the next five years, stressing the importance of a coordinated and autonomous European response in a shifting global security landscape, shaped in particular by the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The European Council reiterates that Europe must become more sovereign, more responsible for its own defence and better equipped to act and deal autonomously and in a coordinated way with immediate and future challenges and threats, with a 360° approach," it said as it met in Brussels.

While reaffirming that NATO remains the cornerstone of collective defense for member states, the Council emphasized that a stronger EU in defense and security would contribute positively to global and transatlantic security.

It welcomed the adoption of the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) regulation to strengthen the European defense industry with up to €150 billion ($175 billion) in loans for joint procurement of military capabilities, and supported increased defense spending, joint procurement and deeper defense market integration.

Leaders also urged accelerated work on priority defense capabilities, enhanced cooperation through the European Defence Agency and a focus on innovation and strategic enablers.

Highlighting threats along the eastern and other EU borders, the Council stressed the importance of border defense and military mobility, urging the Commission and the EU foreign policy chief to present proposals to meet those goals.

The Council acknowledged recent EU security and defense agreements with the UK and Canada.

"The European Council underlines the importance of working together with like-minded partners, who share our foreign and security policy goals," it said.