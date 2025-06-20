Macron unveils EU four‑point plan to Iran at Geneva talks

We're now hearing more detail from France's president Emmanuel Macron on Europe's diplomatic talks with Iran scheduled in Geneva today.

He says France and European allies will present Iran with a diplomatic proposal to end the conflict with Israel.

According to Macron, the proposal is made up of four main components:

The resumption of work by the UN atomic agency, the IAEA, to move toward "zero enrichment" of uranium

Oversight of Iran's ballistic missile activities

Iran's financing of proxy militant groups in the region

The freeing of "hostages" by Iran, a reference to foreign nationals held in Iranian prisons

"Iran must show that it is willing to join the platform for negotiations we are putting on the table," Macron tells reporters in Le Bourget, just outside of Paris.