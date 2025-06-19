‘We definitely see Türkiye as a security player,’ says EU foreign policy chief

The EU foreign policy chief on Thursday hailed Türkiye's role in diplomacy, saying the bloc sees Türkiye as a "security player."

"When it comes to role of Turkey, then Istanbul has been the place where a lot of meetings take place. Therefore, everybody is grateful for Türkiye also offering this mediation," Kaja Kallas told reporters, in response to a question about ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Kallas said the EU's recent decisions on security and defense have unlocked significant funding, with over €800 billion ($918 billion) available to support joint procurement and defense projects.

She stressed that these instruments, including the SAFE loan mechanism, are not protectionist and can also be used in cooperation with partner countries such as Türkiye.

"Now Türkiye as a candidate country, also has access to SAFE loans, for example, for joint projects with the European countries," she said, adding that these tools aim to strengthen Europe's defense industry while fostering collaboration beyond the bloc.

"We definitely see Türkiye as a security player," she added.

On the Middle East, she expressed concern over rising tensions, particularly attacks on nuclear sites and fears of wider conflict. She said the EU supports diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation and manage risks related to Iran and regional instability.

"This war in the Middle East is extremely concerning. The risks of miscalculation are very high, and that's why we try to bring the tensions down," she said.