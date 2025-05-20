EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss suspending association deal with Israel: Bloc’s foreign policy chief

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, speaks to the press during a European Foreign Affairs and Defense Ministers Council in Brussels, Belgium, 20 May 2025. (EPA Photo)

The EU Foreign Affairs Council will discuss suspending the association agreement with Israel, the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced on Tuesday.

"The Dutch foreign minister has put forward a proposal to do the review of Article 2 of our association agreement with Israel and we will discuss this," she said at the doorstep of the council meeting in Brussels.

Noting that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire, Kallas said: "Humanitarian aid should reach Gaza as soon as possible.

" Of course, the Israel's decision to let some of the aid in is a drop in the ocean. It's welcomed, but it's not enough. There are thousands of trucks behind the borders waiting. It is European money that has funded this humanitarian aid, and it has to reach the people," she added.